Monday was another good day for the Maroon boys golf team as they headed to Owensboro and came home with the win.
“We won the Owensboro Catholic Invitational at Owensboro Country Club with 93 boys competing,” said head coach Dean Sheets.
The team led by Gavin Sheets (T-3rd) and Austin Crick (T-4th). Eighth grader Jake Witherspoon’s score counted in the fifth spot. The team has played 10 tournaments in just 17 days.
“Super proud of all 12 of the boys on this golf team who put in the work all year long just to get a chance to play on this stage,” Sheets said.
