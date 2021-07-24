Host families, baseball players build close bond during season
There are some things the Madisonville Miners need in order to play ball during the summer months.
That list would consist of the obvious like baseballs, bats, gloves and uniforms. But for the visitors to Madisonville, perhaps the most important thing needed is a place to call home for a couple of months.
Luckily for the players, there are multiple families open up their homes and their hearts to these ballplayers every summer.
“We cannot do this without our host families,” Miners General Manager Tricia Noel said. “I can say that a zillion times. It’s amazing that they’re willing to open their homes to complete strangers, take them in as a part of their family.”
In their first year of hosting, Dan and Melanie Duff are housing catcher Tyler Belcher and third baseman Josh Keating.
“It’s been pretty easy with Tyler and Cowboy Keat (Josh’s nickname),” Melanie Duff said. “They don’t really need anything done, they do their own laundry most of the time, they get their own meals. We’ve fed them a few times, and I always offer to wash their pants. Mostly, they’re gone all the time — either at the field or they’re sleeping or we’re talking until two in the morning.”
Belcher and Keating have made themselves at home in the Duff’s basement, which the Duffs have dubbed “The Dugout.”
“I was a little worried when I was told I was going to be living in the basement, thinking it was going to be an unfinished basement for storage with a couple of beds down there,” Keating said.
“But it’s actually really nice finished basement. They’ve got a couch down there with a big TV that Belch and I play video games on all night long.”
Overall, both parties have enjoyed the two months they’ve spent together.
“We’ve had two daughters, but we never had two college guys in the house before this summer,” Melanie said. “I call them my summer sons.”
Ultimately, the “summer sons” have to go their separate ways back to their colleges to continue their studies in the classroom and prepare for the upcoming college baseball season.
“These kids mean so much to their host families,” Noel said. “We’ve got some that are in tears when the players leave at the end of the season, and they can’t wait to sign up to be host families again next year.”
The Miners only have a few more regular season games before the postseason starts on Thursday.
