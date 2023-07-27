This Saturday will mark the seventh annual Dawson Springs BBQ 5K, and those interested in entering the event still have time to get signed up.
According to Race Director, Donnie Dunbar, this local race brings people together for a fun day in downtown Dawson.
“This is a local race where the people upfront are fast,” Dunbar said. “Most of the them have ran in college and it’s a social/ homecoming event in the back. Everyone gets the best 5K shirt with the famous pig from West Kentucky.”
Dunbar says that there are usually 70-100 people who participate in the run, and even more come to watch, cheer and enjoy delicious barbecue.
The race starts and finishes at the Community Center by the Dawson Springs Square downtown.
Registration is still open, both online and in person. If you are interested in registering in person, coordinators will be at the Planters Bank on Oak Heights tomorrow afternoon at 4p.m. If you want to register day of simply arrive by 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The cost is $25 and includes your tee shirt.
Race time starts at 7:30 a.m. at 108 W. Keigan St. in Dawson Springs.
For more information on the race contact Donnie Dunbar directly, 270-836-3466.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.