The Lady Panthers wrapped up their regular season this week, dropping their last four games of the year in road games against UHA and Crittenden County and a double header against Christian Fellowship. They will advance to the 7th District tournament with an 0-24 record.
The season has been a tough one for Dawson Springs, who played their entire 24-game season without a home field.
“This year has been tough for our girls,” said head coach Mickey Blue. “It’s the second season without a home field and we have struggled at the plate and in the field. All we can do is keep trying to get better everyday and eventually with hard work and better attitudes we can accomplish positive things in the future.”
Macy Drennan led the Lady Panthers in batting this season, hitting a .444 with 16 hits and seven RBIs, including one homerun. Racheal Young was a solid second, getting 11 hits while averaging .262.
Dawson will face district leading Madisonville-North Hopkins Monday night at 5:30 p.m. in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament at Hopkins County Central.
