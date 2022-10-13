Hopkins County Central Cross Country team is approaching the end of the season with only one more event scheduled.
This past weekend the young Storm competed in the Daviess County Classic. This year’s Storm Cross Country team has put in a great effort being a young team.
What this team lacks in they make up for in heart.
This week’s top finisher for the Storm was Landon Posey finishing in 168th. Tucker Young finished 202nd, Alex Ray was 209th, Sam Marin finished 246th, James Adams finished 262nd, Mason McConnell finished in 264th, Todd Payne finished in 283rd, and Jaxson Adcocked posted a 288th finish for the Storm.
