The Dawson Springs boys golf team picked up a victory over Caldwell County as they prepare for the 2nd Region Tournament next week. In cross country action, both teams made a short trip east for the Mustang Stampede at Muhlenberg County.
Girls Golf
The Lady Panthers traveled to Muhlenberg County on Thursday with two golfers shooting career lows despite the 178-205 loss to the Lady Mustangs.
Maddie Huddleston won medalist honors with a 39 while Brylee Spurlin shot a 47.
The golf postseason begins next week with the girls 2nd Region Tournament at Madisonville Country Club on Monday afternoon and the boys 2nd Region Tournament at Henderson Country Club on Tuesday.
Boys GolfDawson took a 174-190 victory over the Tigers at Princeton Golf Club on Monday. Gage Smiley was the medalist with a nine-hole score of 40 — two strokes better than Caldwell’s Collin Whittington. Behind Smiley, Addison Whalen shot a 43 for third individually, followed by Jake Back’s 45 and Grayson Brewer was the last counted score with a 46. Kolby Crook was in the fifth spot with a 50.
Cross CountryDawson cracked the top 10 in the boys team standings as they finished ninth at Muhlenberg County over the weekend with an average time of 19:44. Webster County took the top spot as a team with an 18:02 average.
Individually, Tyler Hale ran the best time for the Panthers finishing 22nd at 18:35.90. Yosiya McCune and Ethan Osborne finished 36th and 37th respectively at 19:27. Marshall County’s Ethan McCarty came out on top at 16:43.04. On the girls side, the Lady Panthers finished 11th with an average of 27:54. Webster also won as a team with a 23:15 average. Skye Bratcher finished 60th at 26:59.87 and Kimberly Hoover was right behind her in 61st at 27:00.55. Fourteen seconds later, Jenna Fairchild crossed the line in 65th. Ohio County’s Morgan Kobylinski was the individual winner clocking in at 19:28.70. Dawson will be running in the Marshall County Invitational this weekend.
