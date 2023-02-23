Dawson Springs ended the 2022-23 regular season last Thursday night with a lopsided loss to Lyon County, but the players and fans who were at that game will remember that night for a long time to come, thanks to the presence of both one of the most sought after basketball recruits in Kentucky and UK head Coach John Calipari.
Panther Gym was packed, and the presence of Coach Cal and Lyon County Junior Travis Perry helped to create a unique environment.
Perry put on a scoring clinic against the Panther Defense by breaking a Lyon County single game record, putting up 61 total points against the Panthers in front of Calipari, one of the NCAA elite coaches currently pursuing the youngster.
While it was no secret that Cal was there to see Perry, for the Dawson faithful it didn’t matter. Since the tragic Dec. 10 tornado, the UK skipper has proven himself to be a friend to Dawson Springs. Not only had he visited town twice before last Thursday night, he also invited both the Panthers and Lady Panthers to a UK practice last season.
“Coach Cal coming to Dawson is always a pick me up for the community,” said Panther head coach Mickey Blue. “Coach Cal for our team and community...we appreciate the man just as much, if not more, than him as a coach. We love coach Cal here. He gets it. He is better human than he is a coach and in my eyes he is still one of the best in the game.”
To open up the first half of the game Lyon County got the tip and quickly grabbed a early 2-0. Panther Jaydon Plunkette got Dawson offense started by nailing a three to pull the Panthers to within one of the Lyons at 4-3. That was when Perry woke up. The junior scored 18 points in the first quarter and 26 in the first half to lead Lyon County to a 59-31 score by halftime.
Coming back from halftime the Panthers trio of Rex Blue, Jaydon Plunkette, and Robert Bullock combined for three triples in the third quarter for nine of the team total of 14 in the the third quarter. Lyon County kept trucking along in the third and combined for 28 more points to outscore the panthers 28-14, and by the end of the third quarter Lyon County Travis Perry had 42 points for the Lyons and headed into the final quarter the Lyons had a 87-45 lead.
In the final quarter the Lyons held the Panthers to eight points while adding another 27 for a 114-56 win.
Travis Perry had 19 points in the final quarter to put his game total at 61 points of which set a new school record for the Lyons for most single game points. Coach Blue announced the milestone for the junior, and Dawson Springs and Lyon County fans alike cheered.
“I want to go on record by saying this. In no way did Lyon Head Coach Ryan Perry run the score up on us tonight” said Blue. “I personally ask Coach Perry not to take his son out of the game , I wanted my young team to learn from Travis and the rest of the Lyons that there is more to the game then just shooting threes”.
As for the Panthers Rex Blue led the Panthers with 21 points, he went 3 of 4 from the stripe, and 4 of 12 from three point land. Jaydon Plunkette had 19 and nailed 5 of 12 from behind the arc. Montgomery Johnston finished with 10, and Robert Bullock had six in the game.
