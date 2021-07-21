In baseball, a player is considered a great hitter if he gets a hit three times every 10 at-bats. For the Madisonville Miners’ Reed Latimer, he’s found a way to get at least one hit in the past 22 games entering play on Tuesday while also hitting above .400.
After Monday’s 6-2 win over Muhlenberg County, Latimer is sporting a league-leading .410 average while driving in 42 runs, which is 10 more than the next closest player. The last time he went hitless in a game was back on June 19 against Dubois County.
“I try not to think about the streak when I’m in the box,” Latimer said. “It usually comes up pregame or during batting practice. But when I step into the box, I try to keep doing my mind at the plate. I have an aggressive mindset in the box. I realize that the pitcher has to throw it over a 17 inch plate, and I have a 32 inch bat, so it’s pretty go odds for a hitter.”
Latimer’s style of play can be best compared to Pete Rose with his uniform dirty in almost every game. His aggressiveness on the bases has resulted in 30 runs scored for the Miners — second behind Justin Ramirez on the squad.
His summer stats are greatly improved from the 2021 college baseball season as he hit .267 with 12 RBI’s and five runs scored for Division II Montevallo in Alabama.
Defensively, he’s listed on the Madisonville roster as a utility player, but has found a niche in right field in recent games after the departure of Calyn Halvorson to the Northwoods League.
“I’ve always kind of played all over the field,” Latimer said. “I’ve been told that my arm strength translates well to the outfield. But wherever coach (Josh) Merrill puts me, I try to make plays at that position.”
Off the field, Latimer is living with Kent and Christy Mills this summer along with his Montevallo teammate and Miners infielder, Evan Liddie.
“Reed is a beast on the field and a guy you want on your team,” Liddie said. “He’s a heck of a friend on top of that. We’re up at 8:30 a.m. every morning to go workout together, then we just hang out until it’s time to go to the field.”
Latimer and the Miners will be home until Friday when they make the trip down to Tennessee to play the Full Count Rhythm. After that, they’ll have one more home game in the regular season on Sunday also against the Rhythm.
