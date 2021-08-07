The field is set, the practice rounds are finished and the Gold Tee Shootout on Friday afternoon marked the beginning of the Eli Barron Invitational this weekend at Madisonville Country Club.
The shootout was won by Madisonville native Clay Williams in a playoff on the ninth hole.
“The shootout is really for fun,” Williams said. “Just having a good group of guys come out, have a good time and play golf.”
The format of the shootout forced anyone who shot bogey or worse on a hole to be eliminated.
Any tie would be resolved with a chip-off with the closest to the pin advancing.
The field started at 22 golfers, which was consolidated down to eight at the third hole.
It all came down to two golfers on the par three ninth hole as Williams knocked his tee shot close, but missed the birdie opportunity. The runner-up also parred the hole meaning the hole had to be replayed.
In the playoff, Williams plunked his ball within three feet of the hole.
His opponent missed his birdie putt and conceded.
“I just hit a little knock-down 7-iron off the tee,” Williams said. “I just got it up there and spun it back toward the hole.”
The real competition will begin today as the first round of the Eli Barron Invitational will tee off at 7 a.m. for the morning flight with the afternoon flight teeing off at noon.
