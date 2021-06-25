The Madisonville Miners’ offense made it exciting for the capacity crowd at Elmer Kelley Stadium in the second game that ran late Wednesday night, but ultimately fell short to the Muhlenberg County Stallions 10-8.
The Stallions trailed Madisonville 8-7 with two outs in the sixth when Miners’ skipper Josh Merrill made a move to the bullpen to bring in Hunter Davis to get the final out. Davis was one strike away, but Muhlenberg tied it up on an error and he gave up a two-run home run off the scoreboard in center giving the Stallions the lead.
Davis was able to bounce back, striking out the next batter to end the inning, but the offense was shutdown, giving the reliever the loss.
“The guys definitely came out with more fire in game two,” Merrill said. “But it came down to free passes and errors came back to hurt us like it has been all summer. No matter who they are and where they are in the standings, when you give teams extra outs, they’re going to take advantage of that.”
Although the Miners didn’t come out on top on the scoreboard, they were able to play in front of a capacity crowd at the ballpark on Wednesday.
“The atmosphere was awesome,” Merrill said. “The kids camp this week created a buzz for us, and it was great to see them come back for the game and cheer on their favorite players. I want Madisonville to know that we appreciate the support and we’ll try to right the ship here.”
Madisonville will return home tonight to take on the Owensboro RiverDawgs.
