The Madisonville Under Armour’s Under the Lights Flag Football league has opened registration for the 2021 fall season.
The registration deadline is Sept. 24 and the season will kickoff on Oct. 16 with a Guns vs. Hoses flag football game between the Madisonville police and fire departments.
There is a $90 registration fee and all games will be played at Dr. Festus Claybon Park.
The league is operated by Terry Gibbons and had their first season in Madisonville this past spring. Gibbons can be reached via the Madisonville UA Under the Lights Facebook page and registration can be done online at uaflag.com.
