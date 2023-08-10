reporter
The Madisonville North Hopkins High School Boys Soccer won both Monday and Tuesday night on the road, starting the season off strong with a 2-0 record heading into their season opener tonight at 7 p.m. against Caldwell County.
The Maroons claimed an 8-0 win on Monday night against University Heights Academy. Eli Redpath recorded a hat-trick while Logan Terry scored a pair of goals. Maddox Schneider, Noah Mays and Brighton Mier all scored one goal a piece. Assists went to Sam Dodds, Maverick Peyton, Eli Redpath, Maddox Schneider and Noah Mays.
Madisonville took out Greenwood High School 5-2 on Tuesday. Eli Redpath scored two goals, while Logan Terry, Maverick Peyton and Maddox Schneider all scored one.
North goal keepers Hunter Gamblin had three saves and Adam Devine had one save during Monday’s game. Goalie Hunter Gamblin recorded eight saves for Tuesday, allowing two goals.
Madisonville-North Hopkins is ranked top five in the state of Kentucky, according to Head Coach Christakis Agisilaou.
“I’m super proud of my boys so far the first week of the season,” Agisilaou said. “We are continuing to grow as a team. I am excited to see what we can accomplish this season. It is a good group of guys with a mix of young talent and experienced high level players.”
A big home match up is on the schedule for Saturday at 6 p.m., against number three ranked St. Xavier.
“We need lots of support Saturday night,” said Agisilaou. “We want the city of Madisonville to get behind this boys soccer team as we are currently ranked top five in the state of Kentucky. Go Maroons!”
St. X is the defending state runner-up. The Tigers lost 1-0 to Paul Laurence Dunbar on a penalty kick in the state championship in 2022. They’ve only played one game so far this season, a 2-1 win over DuPont Manual on Tuesday.
