The Maroons hit the road Tuesday night to take on Marshall County, bringing another win and improving their record to 8-2.
Madisonville beat Marshall County, 4-1, with two goals coming from Eli Redpath and one each from Sam Dodds and Dru Lile.
Dodds also had two assists and Logan Terry had two assists.
Goalie Hunter Gamblin made five saves for the Maroons, allowing one goal.
“First win over Marshall County in 12 years, so it was huge for our program,” Head Coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “A historical matchup that my boys made the best of. We are growing in huge strides and I am super excited to see our continued success. We are improving each and every game and the things we are working on in practice are showing in games.”
North will travel to Christian County tonight with kickoff starting at 7 p.m.
