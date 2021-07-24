Deadline to register is July 31
For the first time since 2018, Madisonville North Hopkins head boys tennis coach Bryan Fazenbaker will host a youth tennis camp at the new courts on North’s campus.
“It’ll be the first time in three years,” Fazenbaker said. “We’re trying to rejuvenate the program, trying to get some younger kids in both the guys and girls teams.”
The camp will be held Aug. 2-6 for ages 10-18. Fazenbaker said that they will be working on the fundamentals of tennis.
“We’ll be going over everything and split everybody up based on skill level,” Fazenbaker said. “We’ll go over the rules, layout of the court, how to grip and swing the racket, how to toss the ball. We’ll do drills and have little competitions throughout the camp.”
The time of the camp during the day will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., which Fazenbaker selected for a specific reason.
“I picked that time so I can try and get some more soccer players to join the program and they can come out to the camp between their conditioning and soccer practice,” Fazenbaker said.
“Tennis is a great way for those athletes to still be competitive when their soccer season is over, and they translate over the tennis very well since they run like deer in soccer. That’s how we got Tanner Ray to join the team and he had a successful season last year.”
Fazenbaker said the camp is not limited to only Hopkins County and he’s got kids from Webster and Christian counties signed up. Kennis Collins — a pro from the Tri-State Athletic Club in Evansville — will also make an appearance at the camp.
Cost is $75 per player and the registration deadline is Saturday, July 31.
For more information, contact Fazenbaker at 270-836-9068 or via email at bryanfaz@me.com.
