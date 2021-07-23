The Madisonville Miners have plenty of guys on the roster with Kentucky connections. Some attended high school nearby, while others go to college in the commonwealth. For relief pitcher Myles Martinez, the connection is strictly Big Blue.
Myles’ father, Gimel Martinez, was a member of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team back in the early 1990s under coach Rick Pitino.
“I played at UK from 1990 to 1994 in coach Pitino’s first recruiting class,” Gimel Martinez said. “He brought me and Jamal Mashburn into the program. I was there for the infamous Christian Laettner last-second shot, the Fab Five and the Final Four. So there were a lot of good memories at UK but a lot of bad ones losing those games on top of that.”
Gimel Martinez averaged 5.7 points a game in his four years at UK, with his sophomore year in 1991-92 being his best season with 21 starts. Along with a future 11-year NBA veteran in Mashburn, Martinez also played with Madisonville North Hopkins alum and current Saint Louis University head coach Travis Ford.
Myles plays his college ball at Ohio Dominican University in his hometown of Columbus. Like his father before him, Myles was an accomplished basketball player in high school, but decided to go with the diamond over the hardwood for his college athletic career.
“Obviously, growing up in a basketball family, I would wake up and play basketball, but I was always a multi-sport athlete,” he said. “In high school and college, I’ve dedicated my life to baseball, and it’s worked out so far.”
Martinez has proven to be that guy in the back of the bullpen that can come in and shut the door for the Miners this summer, sporting an impressive 2.89 ERA over 18.2 innings in 11 appearances and picking up three saves.
His most notable performance on the bump was last Friday in Madisonville’s walk-off 6-5 win over the Full Count Rhythm when he gave up one earned in four innings while earning his lone win of the season.
“Myles has been our guy late in games,” Miners skipper Josh Merrill said. “We can hand the ball over to him when we have the lead in the ninth or with two outs in the eighth, and he hasn’t disappointed yet.”
Gimel attributes his son’s success on the mound to his strong work ethic in the game of baseball.
“Being in the bleachers as a fan now watching Myles play college baseball, I still get the butterflies sometimes,” the former 6’9” forward said. “My wife (Missy Martinez) and I are extremely proud of him. He’s a very dedicated individual, a hard worker in everything he does and obviously he gets results out of that work he puts in.”
Gimel was only in town for a few days this week, but he was invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch to his son prior to Wednesday’s game against the Dubois County Bombers. Myles eventually came in with two outs in the eighth and picked up the save.
“I did tell Myles that I was going to throw it all the way from the rubber,” Gimel said. “It was like when we played catch in the yard. Myles had Tommy John surgery recently and we had to do a lot of long toss when he was rehabbing it. He was making my arm hurt more than his did. But that was awesome throwing the first pitch to him, and I’ve got to thank Tricia Noel for inviting me to do that.”
Although Myles may have a better arm, he said his “old man” can still play when it comes to basketball.
“He’s definitely still got it when we play one-on-one,” Myles said. “But I’ll still get my five fouls in.”
Myles is hosted by Gary and Margo Scott and is rooming with his Ohio Dominican teammate, Brennen Hunt.
“Brennen is also my roommate in college so it’s not that different rooming with him this summer,” Myles said. “The Scotts have been great with us. It’s been laid back despite our crazy schedule since we go to the field so early and get home really late most nights. They’re great people and the people of Madisonville have been great this summer.”
