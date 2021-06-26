The Madisonville Miners gave the Owensboro RiverDawgs some payback at home on Friday as the Miners came out on top 8-6. Calyn Halvorson blasted two home runs while going 4-for-4 and driving in four RBI’s for Madisonville.
“Their pitcher was pounding fastballs inside to me,” Halvorson said. “I was able to get my pitch a few times and took advantage.”
Freddie Reams was given the starting nod by Miners skipper Josh Merrill and he earned the win as he tossed five innings giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out four.
“Freddie competed on the mound,” Merrill said. “I would’ve liked to see in the zone more. If we could attack the zone more and keep the walks down, the game would’ve been a little different, but no complaints.”
Tyler Yotkewich got the save coming in to close it out in the ninth.
“Tyler has the stuff to be that closer for us,” Merrill said. “Fans should start getting used to see him coming in the ninth for us when we’re ahead.”
The Miners gave Reams run support early with Halvorson blasting a solo shot to left to put Madisonville up 1-0 after an inning of play. Owensboro matched that run in the top of the second, but Madisonville’s offense woke up when they got back in the dugout.
Griffin Adkins got it started with an RBI single with two runners on and Brennan Hunt drove in two on a single of his own. After Will Gibbs got on base, Halvorson added two more RBI’s to his total with a double to the right-center gap to give Madisonville a 6-1 advantage going into the third.
Owensboro kept chipping away at the Madisonville lead eventually making it a one-run ballgame at 6-5 going into the bottom of the fifth.
With one out in the home half of the fifth, Halvorson stepped up to the dish and made his second trip around the bases with a solo home run.
After the RiverDawgs added one in the top of the eighth, Madisonville had Halvorson come up with runners on second and third, but he was walked intentionally to load the bases for Brennon Williams. During Williams’ at-bat Evan Liddie scored from third on a wild pitch but Williams ended up striking out after that to end the inning.
The excitement wasn’t over as Griffin Adkins made a catch in front of the warning track in left and got it into the infield with the Owensboro runner getting to third. The Miners appealed to second and the runner was called out for a double play. Yotkewich ended the ballgame on a strikeout.
Madisonville will be on the road today to take on Henderson at 6:30 p.m. and they’ll be back home Sunday to play Paducah at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.