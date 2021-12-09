Dawson Springs may have lost its Tuesday night district opener against Hopkins County Central, but at least during the first half of play, the Panthers proved that they aren’t just a pushover.
During the first 16 minutes of play, the two teams would swap the lead back and forth ten times.
After the Panthers took an early 3-0 lead, the two teams traded the lead four more times in the first period. The Storm would go on a 4-0 run to take a 4-3 lead, but the would lose it less than ten seconds later when Dawson jumped out to 5-4. Less than a minute later Hopkins Central would go ahead 7-5, only to fall behind again at 8-7. Dawson would only hold the lead for about 20 seconds before the Storm retook the lead at 10-8.
Central held onto the lead through the next four minutes of play, but never managed to get more than four ahead of the home standing Panthers, who rallied in the closing seconds of the first box to tie the score at 18-18.
Just five seconds into the second quarter, Dawson Springs jumped ahead 19-18 and the race would be on again. The two teams would toss the lead back and forth four more times in the first minute and a half before the Panthers took a 25-24 lead and ran with it, getting out to a 31-24 edge before the Storm managed to get on the board again.
Hopkins Central would slowly reel the Panther’s back in, taking the lead again at 34-31 with just 1:49 left in the half, then adding a three to head to the locker room with a 37-31 lead.
In the second half, the Storm would slowly pull away, taking a 60-47 lead in the third before claiming the eventual win at 69-54.
Rett Nieters led the Panthers in scoring with 16. Mathew Cunningham put up nine points, with Dilyn Skinner added eight.
Montgomery Johnston and Leonard Whalen each scored six, while Robert Bullock had five and Rex Blue and Jaydon Plunkette each scored two points.
Also during the last week, the Panthers dropped a 93-65 loss to Union County and a 78-29 loss to Henderson, but took their first win of the season on Saturday, a 62-58 victory over Community Christian.
Skinner lead the Panthers with 17 in that game.
