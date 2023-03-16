Some may consider it a bold statement, but the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons’ new head coach headed into the opener against Trigg County with big expectations.
“We’re expecting to win region this year,” said first year head coach Jason Patterson.
His Lady Maroons certainly set the tone for that kind of season, shelling the Lady Wildcats 12-2 to start the season 1-0.
After going 27-10 during their 2022 campaign and finishing second in the regular season regional standings, the Lady Maroons fell 2-0 to the eventual Region 2 champs, Henderson County. The Lady Colonels advanced as far as the second round, losing 10-9 to South Warren. But Henderson lost five seniors, including their primary pitcher and their two of their top three hitters.
“Basically we only lost one starter from last year,” said Patterson. “We’ve got six seniors this year. They’ll provide great senior leadership. They know how to win.”
He said that the biggest strength the Lady Maroons will have this year will be their offense, meaning they expect to score a lot of runs. The lineup includes five of the team’s top six hitters from last season, led by senior Zoe Davis who hit .480 as a junior. She is joined by senior Brenna Sherman (.473), sophomore Mackenzie Stoltz (.447), senior Chloe Young (.434) and sophomore Jaycee Noffsinger (.378). Sherman led Madisonville with 12 homeruns last year.
Those big guns didn’t disappoint on Tuesday night.
After two scoreless innings, Madisonville got things going in the bottom of the third when senior Alarryia Jones led off with a double. Fellow senior Zoe Davis sent a shot to shortstop, which was mishandled, allowing Jones and Davis both to score, giving the Lady Maroons a 2-0 lead. Madisonville would go on to score five more times in the inning to take a 7-0 lead.
Madisonville scored three more in the fourth, threatening to end the game early, but Trigg County managed two runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game going. The Lady Maroons’ big bats came alive again in the sixth, scoring two quick runs to bring the game to an end at 12-2.
“We had a good season last year,” said Patterson. “We caught some people off guard. This year they’ll be ready for us. Last year we were good, this year we have to be great.”
Mackenzie Stoltz took the win for the Lady Maroons, giving up four hits and two runs through five innings while striking out two.
Seniors Zoe Davis, Kaydence Seargant, Brenna Sherman, Chloe Young and Kennedy Justice all had two hits each for the Lady Maroons. Senior Alarryia Jones, junior Addy Prow and sophomores Mackenzie Stoltz Jaycee Noffsinger all had one hit. Justice led the way with three RBIs, while Young had a pair and Seargent, Prow and Jones had one apiece.
2B: Sherman (2), Jones, Young
SB: Justice
Trigg 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
North 0 0 7 3 2 — 12
