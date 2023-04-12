Tuesday Night in Mortons Gap you could hear the cheers from the softball field as the Lady Storm ended a seven game losing streak by defeated Hopkinsville 11-10 in extra innings thanks to a walk-off RBI by Emily Ballard.
Keira Bryan held the Lady Tigers scoreless through the first four innings.
The Lady Storm got on the board in the first inning when a Lady Tiger error scored Amelia Johnson from third. Ballard would follow up a few batters later with an RBI to center, making it a 2-0 game.
Central added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring one run off the bat Amelia Johnson to bring A. Blanchard home for a 3-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth the Lady Tigers got on the board by scoring two runs to make it 3-2 going into the bottom of the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, A. Blanchard hit a fly ball to second base and reached on a error by the second baseman while scoring Maggie Killough to make it 4-2.
The Lady Tigers rallied in the sixth taking a the 7-4 lead
The Lady Storm added another run in the bottom of the sixth off the bat of Brinkley Armstrong to shrink the Hopkinsville lead to 7-5 going into the top of the seventh, where Hopkinsville stretched their lead out to five at 10-5.
The Lady Storm were staring defeat in the face but didn’t hesitate. Ballard hit a two run shot to cut the Lady Tigers lead to 10-7. Still down by three with two outs, Keira Bryan came through with a two run shot to pull Central to within one. That set up a game tying line drive by Killough that forced the game into extra innings.
Pitcher Emily Ballard faced only three batters in the top of the eighth, holding the Lady Tigers scoreless and setting p a Lady Storm rally in the bottom of the inning.
Julia Harris was placed on second base to start the inning, as per KHSAA overtime rules. With Emily Ballard at the plate, Harris stole third after a passed ball to get into scoring position. Ballard sent a shot to centerfield for the second out of the inning but it was enough to score Harris from third after the tag up for a 11-10 Lady Storm win.
Keira Bryan got the win for the Lady Storm going five innings, allowing eight hits, two runs, and striking out two. Emily Ballard came in for relief and pitched three innings, allowing seven hits, eight runs, and one strikeout.
2B: M. Killough, A. Blanchard, C. Knight, A. McCord, TB: M. Killough 3, A. Blanchard 2, A. Johnson 2, C. Knight 2, A. McCord 2, K. Bryan 1, A. Blanchard 1, E. Ballard 1, HBP: A. Blanchard SB: M. Killough, CS: M. Killough, K. Bryan, E:M. Killough, K. Bryan, A. Jognson, B Armstrong, E. Ballard, C. Knight, A. McCord
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.