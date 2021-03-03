The highlight for Dawson Springs sports this past week was the Lady Panthers earning their first win of the season on Saturday at University Heights. The boys team is still in search of their first win.
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins 61, Dawson Springs 32: Abby Ward was just short of a double-double with a team-leading 12 points and nine rebounds in the loss to Madisonville on Friday.
They’re 0-4 against the 7th District this year.
Dawson Springs 56, UHA 44: The Lady Panthers finally got over the hump over the weekend with a win in Hopkinsville.
Ward recorded 27 points and Gracie Harper also had double figures with 16 points to her credit.
Christian Fellowship 56, Dawson Springs 41: Ward scored almost half of Dawson points with 20 next to her name in the scorebook, while Drennan was in double digits for the second straight game with 10 points.
With the road loss on Monday, the Lady Panthers stand at 1-10 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins 88, Dawson Springs 50: Despite a strong showing from Dawson in their previous game against Caldwell, the Panthers looked like a different team as they fell to their district rivals by 38 points on Thursday.
Landon Pace and Dilyn Skinner each had 16 points while Rett Nieters had 11 points in the loss at North.
Caldwell County 72, Dawson Springs 50: Pace had a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds in the loss at Princeton on Saturday. Logan McKnight also had a good game with 17 points.
Saturday’s loss would be the last game for Dawson with Jim Hicks as head coach before his resignation.
Livingston Central 73, Dawson Springs 63: The Panthers couldn’t get over the hump on Monday as they fell by 10 points to the Cardinals.
Pace had 26 points and 10 rebounds while Nieters had 15 and McKnight finished his game with 10 points.
Madisonville North Hopkins 89, Dawson Springs 62: North swept the season series with the Panthers as they came away with the victory in Dawson on Tuesday.
Pace, Skinner and Nieters each recorded 16 points in the loss to the Maroons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.