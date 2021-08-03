The Madisonville Miners went into game two of the first-round series against the Henderson Flash hoping to force a game three on Saturday, but came up short in a 7-4 loss.
The setback marked the final game at Elmer Kelley Stadium in 2021 as the Flash advanced to face the Dubois County Bombers in second round play.
“There hasn’t been a game where we didn’t fight from the first pitch to the final out,” head coach Josh Merrill said. “I feel like we get that tying run on base with two outs, and then it’s a flip of a coin on what happens from there. We were down 7-2, they could’ve folded and thought about going on vacation, but they didn’t do that. They fought to the end. We just made too many mistakes early in the game.”
Prior to the game, Ohio Valley League President John Bruce and 1975 Philadelphia Phillies draft pick Cubb Stokes was on hand to present Miners outfielder Reed Latimer with the Cubb Stokes OVL Offensive Player of the Year award. Latimer then caught the ceremonial first pitch from his father, Ron Latimer — who was one of a handful of parents that made the trip out to Madisonville.
“It’s a great feeling to be recognized as the Offensive Player of the Year,” Latimer said. “I couldn’t do it without the guys that put me in that position like coach Merrill, coach (Doug) Gove, coach (Chris) Willsey and especially my teammates when it came to RBI’s. I wouldn’t have so many RBI’s if those guys weren’t on base.”
Once the game got started, the Miners came to bat already trailing with Henderson putting three runs on the board, but Madisonville was able to put up a crooked number of their own on a couple of RBI’s by Josh Keating and Brennon Williams to make it 3-2 Henderson.
The Miners had a chance to take the lead with runners on second and third, but J.T. Rice struck out after running the count full on nine pitches- keeping it at a one-run ballgame through an inning.
From there, Henderson added on eventually taking a 7-2 lead after four innings. The Miners got back to within three runs off the lead with Will Gibbs scoring on a fielder’s choice and Rice getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Miners had a few walk-off finishes in the regular season, and they were hoping for another one with two runners on and two outs for Evan Liddie in the bottom of the ninth.
Liddie ended up striking out on a controversial check-swing call and the Miners’ season was over.
“It was a fun team and Madisonville was a fun place to play,” Keating said. “We had our struggles — especially when I got here mid-season — but we did our jobs at the end of the season. You miss every team you play with, but I’ll still see some of these guys around like Ian Cragie is a Texas guy like me and Garrett Dennis will be playing in the same conference as me.”
Although the final record of 16-30 doesn’t show it, Merrill saw a vast improvement from what he witnessed at the beginning of June.
“Up and down the roster, we as a coaching staff saw improvement this season,” Merrill said. “I told them that I don’t really care about wins and losses at the end of the day, I just care about making them a better player than they were when they came to me. The goal was to send them back to their schools a better player and I believe that’s what happened, even though the wins and losses don’t really show it.”
Merrill said that he is planning on returning to Madisonville as the Miners’ manager next season.
