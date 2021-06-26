When I ask you to think of former baseball and softball fields in our area that we used to have and are no longer in use, there will be many that will come to mind.
Many of you played youth baseball at Brantley Field just south of the fairgrounds on Arch Street. It was later a softball field before it was closed.
For others, Gill Field is simply the name of the road now. However, at one time there was a baseball and softball field located there named Gill Field.
If you were to go to Carbondale this afternoon in southern Hopkins County, you would also see the remnants of an old baseball field. It is easy to find as if you look for the sign for the Sinclair gasoline station, you can look right across the road and see the former Carbondale baseball field.
Other people remember playing at a baseball complex in Dawson Springs about where the supermarket and grocery store are located today. It is across the road from the current Dawson Springs baseball and softball complex.
Others remember that prior to YAA youth sports, youth baseball was played at Brantley Field and another field on the north side of the fairgrounds.
The Jaycee’s Civil Club ran youth baseball on both of these fields up until the YAA Complex opened in the early 1970s.
I did not actually personally play on the field north of the fairgrounds but participated in a baseball pitch, hit and run competition at that complex.
However, the field north of the fairgrounds area was originally called the American Legion Field and was home to African American baseball in our community from at least the 1940s through the 1960s.
Donnie Nicholson was a 1959 graduate of Earlington Million High School. This was the high school for African Americans in Earlington prior to integration.
Nicholson grew up playing what is often referred to as “town baseball”, which were adults who played in the afternoons on baseball fields. Earlington had a great program led by Nathaniel “Snoop” Brown, who later went on to play professionally.
“I graduated in 1959 and played in Earlington for a few years,” Nicholson said. “When Earlington quit having a team, I moved to a Madisonville team which played at the American Legion Field.”
The American Legion Field was a source of great pride in the African American community. It was an adult field and some of the players included future professional baseball star Amp Alton and brothers George and Frank Washington.
Professional basketball player Ishmal Baker and his brother “Cat Eye” Baker played on the field along with Israel Grant. The catcher in the glory days of the American Legion team was Doc Murphy, who caught for great pitchers such as Roy Hayes and Lawrence Vaughn.
The American Legion team was funded by the African American Legion Post, which was on Arch Street just west of the railroad tracks.
The Legion provided the uniforms and all of the equipment including bats and baseballs and players wore the American Legion name with pride, according to Nicholson.
The American Legion team played other African American baseball teams including Murraytown and Lafayette from Christian County and on the holidays of August 8 and July 4, they typically would line up as the traditional opponent of Old Hickory, Tennessee.
The American Legion had its local rivals that they played on Sunday afternoons including Providence, Princeton, Uniontown and Sturgis.
“Our toughest opponent, however, was Crofton,” Nicholson said. “We rarely beat Crofton as there were a lot of good players from Crofton and oftentimes Crofton would recruit the best players from Hopkinsville.”
Today, the American Legion baseball field is simply a memory and part of our history. The next time you are in the arena at the fairgrounds turn and look to your north. The field was once a great source for community entertainment and pride.
For Nicholson personally, the athletic interests he had in sports and that he learned on the baseball field at American Legion Field has not gone away. Nicholson will turn 80 this fall but remains an avid and active golfer in our community.
Like many great baseball players, Nicholson has had to give up baseball but still enjoys playing golf.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
