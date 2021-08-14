The Southeastern Conference made big news recently when they agreed to extend the invitation to the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to join the SEC by 2025.
This is not the first major expansion for the conference as many of us old-timers such as myself remember when Arkansas and South Carolina joined in 1991.
It was a little more than a decade later in 2011-12 that Texas A&M and the University of Missouri joined the SEC.
The latest addition of the University of Texas and Oklahoma will make the SEC 16 schools and will forever change the landscape of the conference.
With the college football season fast approaching and the sport being the driving force behind this expansion, I asked several local University of Kentucky fans to weigh in on and address the impacts and their thoughts on this expansion.
So what are the issues that local fans perceive and how do local fans overall view the changes?
RIVALRIES
One of the most complicated issues from this move is going to be how do you keep old rivalries given the schedules?
Ches Riddle Jr. was a University of Kentucky football player for Coach Fran Curci from 1972-76.
Riddle was a standout defensive back and remains a big supporter of UK athletics. He said it will be tough to keep some rivalries such as the Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State rivalry.
“The Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State game is called the Bedlam rivalry and it may not continue,” Riddle said. “But you may see a renewal of new rivalries such as Texas vs. Texas A&M.”
One of the most difficult features of having a 16 team Conference is you cannot play everyone in football. Someone at the SEC office will have to develop a plan to keep rivalries such as Kentucky and Tennessee on the schedule every year. The down side of this will mean that Kentucky may not play schools from the west such as Missouri, Oklahoma or Texas very often in football.
ADDITION OF TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA
The addition of Texas and Oklahoma is strategic and made in great part due to the appeal of football in the larger markets.
Local resident, magistrate and most recent President of the University of Kentucky Alumni Association, Hannah Myers, was very excited about these two schools.
“I believe with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, it only makes the conference better,” Myers said. “Better competition is a good thing and those two programs have such a history.”
With all due respect to Oklahoma, the real driving force behind this may be the University of Texas. The Longhorns have been consistently ranked as the biggest brand in college athletics in both department size and brand appeal. This move will further cement the SEC’s footprint on the very large Texas media market.
IMPACT ON OTHER CONFERENCES
There are many people who feel that the move of these two schools to the SEC creating a 16 team Conference was orchestrated by ESPN. Others believe that this was just another in a tidal wave which will see the movement of teams from various conferences.
Riddle was very opinionated on the subject.
“The University of Texas has previously broken up the Southwest Conference and now they are going to break up the Big 12 Conference,” he said. “I think you are going to see four super conferences, and when this is all done the Big 12 schools will then move to the remaining Conferences such as the ACC, the Pac 12 and the Big 10.”
Riddle’s point is well taken. There are only eight teams left so the Big 12 now has to either merge with another conferences or look for additions.
SCHEDULING
One of the big issues in all sports including softball, baseball and basketball is the difficulty in scheduling when you have 16 teams. There is some thought in football that Alabama and Auburn will be moved to the Eastern Division with the University of Kentucky.
“Certainly, the scheduling and conference alignment will have to be addressed,” Madisonville attorney and former mayor Will Cox said. “As a Kentucky fan, I am not sure I want to see Alabama in the East.”
Cox was very philosophical about the expansion.
“I think the jury is obviously still out on whether it is a good or bad idea,” he said. “We have seen ‘super conferences’ before so time will tell on the wisdom of this move.”
As a general rule, local fans favor the expansion. However, there are many issues such as travel costs for minor sports, imbalanced schedules and impact on basketball that are not touched by this column. We will have to save this for a later date.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.