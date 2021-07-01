Not too many juniors from Madisonville made the trip to Russellville for the GO Junior Golf Series at Rolling Hills Golf Club on Tuesday, but there were a couple that finished high on the leaderboard.
Most notably, Will Burden won the boys 9-10 age division with a six-hole score of 24 on his scorecard.
There was also Treyson Raymer finishing third in the boys 11-12 age group shooting a 43 in nine holes. He was three strokes behind the leader.
The Go Series will take the rest of the week off for Independence Day and will return to action with their last stop in Madisonville for the season on Tuesday at Lakeshore Country Club.
