The Eastview Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville will be hosting it’s First Annual Youth Kickball Tournament and today is the last day to sign up.
The different age brackets will be divided into k-fifth grade and sixth-12th grade. There is a minimum of eight players per team and the teams must be church affiliated. Other churches are encouraged to put a team together and sign up. Churches can also join together to form a team to enter.
Registration fee will be $70 per team which will include the tournament costs, a t-shirt for all who are playing, and trophies for the winning team in each age group.
The tournament is slated for July 22, 2023, at 9 a.m., taking place at the old hospital lot across from the health department located at 650 North Kentucky Avenue in Madisonville.
For more information please reach out to Kyra Drake at 270-245-9569 or Melissa McAdoo at 302-345-0949. If you are looking to register there is also a QR code that you can scan on the digital flyer on the Eastview Missionary Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.