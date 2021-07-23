The Madisonville Miners extended their winning streak to four games on Thursday with a 7-2 win over the Owensboro RiverDawgs at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Beau Coffman picked up the win as the starter as he went 4.2 innings giving up two earned on two hits and recorded five strikeouts.
The game was delayed about 15 minutes due to Owensboro’s bus breaking down on the way to the ballpark. When the ballgame finally got started, the RiverDawgs (20-20) struck in the first inning with a run, but Madisonville (14-25) manufactured three runs on a couple of RBI’s by Brennen Hunt and Brennon Williams then Hunt scored on a two-out pop fly that was dropped by the pitcher to make it 3-1 Miners.
Madisonville added one in the third with Josh Keating scoring on a passed ball and one more in the fourth with Griffin Adkins showing some hustle on the bases. He stretched out a single into a double getting under the tag on the throw into the infield and he scored all the way from second on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.
Owensboro got one back in the fifth, but Madisonville earned two more runs in the seventh with Adkins drawing a bases loaded walk and Garrett Dennis knocking in a run on a single.
The Miners will be on the road for three of their final regular season games. They’ll be down in Tennessee tonight to face the Full Count Rhythm and head north up to Indiana to take on Dubois County. Their final home game is Sunday against Full Count at 6 p.m. then they’ll play a makeup game in Hopkinsville Monday and finish the regular season in Owensboro on Tuesday.
