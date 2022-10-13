Fresh off a win Monday night against Crittenden County, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons soccer team turned around and played Henderson county in the second round of the Regional tournament but fell short losing 5-6.
The Lady Maroons fell behind early in the match but tied the game off a penalty kick from Lillie Carman. Henderson would score again to go up 2-1 minutes later in the game. Madisonville would once again answer and tie the game up again before halftime thanks to Madison Hill making it 2-2 at the break.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Maroons would take the lead again after Ella Knight scored to make it 3-2. Once again Henderson would tie it up minutes later for a 3-3 score. By the end of the game, the score would be tied 5-5.
After Two attempts in overtime periods, the game would remain tied. Henderson would take the win in the Penalty Kick round 4-2 and take the overall win 6-5.
With the loss, the Lady Maroons season ends with a 10-9-1 record.
For the Lady Maroons, Lillie Carman finished with two goals, Madison Hill had two goals and one assist in the game, and Ella Knight would finish with one goal in the game. Goalies Riley Seaton had three saves in the game and Kaytee Parish finished with two saves in the match.
