Over the past couple of games with the Madisonville Miners, Brennon Williams has broken out of his slump and displayed how much of a power bat he provides to the middle of the lineup.
Like all players in the Ohio Valley League and other summer wood bat leagues, Williams had to make the adjustment from swinging a metal bat in the spring to a wood bat in the summer.
“It’s been a bit of an adjustment and I’m also using a heavier bat this summer,” Williams said. “I’ve been getting my timing down and I should be fine in the box going forward.”
After struggling offensively since joining the ballclub on June 18, the 6’6” 225 pound first baseman displayed his light tower power in front of the Madisonville fans on Sunday with a blast about 360 feet down the right field line that barely cleared the wall at Elmer Kelley Stadium. He followed that up with another home run in Madisonville’s next game at Dubois County.
“When Brennon came to us, he was loading a little too late,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “We’ve been working with him on getting his timing down and now he’s able to crush the baseball for us.”
Through nine games with the Miners, Williams is hitting below the dreaded Mendoza Line with a .143 average, but he’s got a slugging percentage of .400 with three home runs and seven RBI’s.
“I’m still adjusting to this league and seeing different pitchers everyday,” Williams said. “I’m seeing a lot more left-handed arms being a left-handed hitter than I did in college this past season.”
Williams attends Kentucky State University and prior to college, he was suiting up for the Owensboro Red Devils in baseball, football and basketball. However, he had to put a pin in his football and basketball career due to health problems after his sophomore year in high school.
“I had Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis after the end of my sophomore year and had trouble with it for the rest of my high school career,” Williams said.
He also had a skin disease called Hidradenitis Suppurativa under his armpits, requiring his sweat glands to be removed there prior to his senior year in 2018.
Despite the health concerns, it didn’t slow down his baseball career as he was still able to put together a good senior season with the Red Devils hitting a solid .309 average and got him to play college baseball at Kentucky State — albeit a year later than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the 2020 college baseball season.
With the majority of his teammates living in Madisonville with host families, Williams is actually making the commute from Owensboro to the ballpark everyday for practice, games and to catch the bus for road games. However, he is enjoying that he’s getting to play at parks in and around western Kentucky again.
“It’s nice to be playing close to home again,” Williams said. “I’ve been having friends and family come to my games, especially when we play in Owensboro.”
With the team struggling in the first half, Williams is hoping for a second half charge and for the Miners to make some noise when the postseason rolls around at the end of July.
“I feel like come playoff time, we’ll be a good team by then,” Williams said. “There’s some things that we need to put together and we’re starting to figure it out at the right time.”
Williams and the Miners will be back in action 6:30 p.m. tonight at Elmer Kelley Stadium as they’ll host the Muhlenberg County Stallions.
