Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill has posted a top three finish in the Kentucky State Jr. Amateur.
Hill made his way just northeast of Louisville to Nevel Meade Golf Club to tee it up against some of the best junior golfers in Kentucky and came away tied for third at 6-under par for the two-day tournament. He was just three strokes off the lead.
Hill rode a back-nine charge in the first round on Tuesday with birdies on holes 13, 14, 15 and 17 and capped off his round with an eagle on 18 to give him a 67 on his scorecard.
The incoming senior didn’t have as much success on Wednesday, but was still able to shoot under par for the day with a 71.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.