Dawson Springs sent their cross country runners to Madisonville North Hopkins last weekend where the guys had a fourth place finish as a team.
Tyler Hale ran his way into the top 10 individually with a ninth place finish clocking of 18:59.17.
Brothers Lucas and Ethan Osborne were in the top 20, with Lucas finishing 12th at 19:14.11 and Ethan in 18th at 20:06.07.
Overall, Dawson Springs had an average time of 20:42.94 as Webster County took the top spot followed by Madisonville North Hopkins and Muhlenberg County.
On the girls side, Dawson did not have a team score but they had a few runners in the field of 48. Skye Bratcher finished 21st as she crossed the finish line at 28:19.85. Kimberly Hoover wasn’t far behind in 27th place at 30:59.52.
Dawson’s next cross country meet is this Saturday at the Calloway County Invitational in Murray.
In boys golf action, Dawson defeated Hopkins County Central at Pennyrile State Park on Tuesday as they had a team total of 181 to Central’s 210.
Addison Whalen was the medalist carding a 35- edging out Central’s Ryan Crook by four strokes.
Behind Whalen, Grayson Brewer and Kolby Crook both shot 44 and Jaxon Miller was the last counted score for the Panthers with a 58.
Both teams will meet again today at Madisonville Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.