After a disappointing 0-8 start to the season, the Dawson Springs Panthers have turned things around as of late, going 3-2 since April 19. Their latest win came on Tuesday night when they knocked off Livingston Central in a 6-3 victory on the road in Smithland.
After two scoreless innings, the Cardinals got on the board first, scoring a part of runs in the bottom of the third to go ahead 2-0. Landon Smiley got the Panthers on the board in the top of the fourth, tagging up and making it home after pop fly from Christopher Jones was caught in left field. Livingston Central added one more run in the bottom of the sixth to head into the final inning leading Dawson Springs 3-1.
In the Panthers’ final at bat, Calob Davis led things off with a single to third base. Cameron Morris was then hit by a pitch and Kolby Crook bunted into a fielder’s choice in which the Cardinals failed to record an out. With the bases loaded, a single by Mathew Cunningham brought in Dawson’s second run of the game. Bailey Heaton then hit into a two-run error that put the Panthers on top at 4-3. A single by Jones and another error added two more runs to Dawson’s efforts and sent them to the bottom of the seventh with a 6-3 lead.
The Panthers held the Cardinals scoreless in the bottom half to take their third victory of the season.
Landon Smiley is scored with the win. Through six innings he have up two hits and one earned run while striking out five. Cunningham took the mound in the final inning to take the save, giving up one hit and striking out one batter.
1B: C. Davis 2, M. Cunningham 1, L. Smiley 1, B. Heaton 1, Jones 1,
2B: L. Smiley 1, C. Jones 1
RBIs: C. Jones 2, M. Cunningham 1
