Basketball season officially arrived on night, when the Dawson Springs Panthers opened the 2022-23 campaign with a 62-39 loss to Webster County in Trojan Gym, but battled back on Tuesday night to take their first win of the season, beating Christian Fellowship 64-50/
After a strong start in their first game of the season, the final three quarters slipped away as the Trojans’ pressure defense forced multiple turnovers in the second period to pull away from DSHS. Those Panthers miscues led to several run-out baskets for the home team.
Dawson was able to stay close in the initial frame, and was within striking distance at 13-8 at the buzzer. But the defensive pace set by the Trojans began to wear down the visitors.
Webster held the Panthers to just six points in the second quarter, and Micah Austin’s 10 points in the frame helped push the locals’ advantage to 31-14 at halftime.
The Trojans maintained the frenetic pressure in the third period, outscoring Dawson 17-6 to pad their cushion at 48-20 headed into the final stanza.
Webster held the Panthers to 17-of-57 from the field for 29.8%. DSHS connected on just 1-of-17 from the 3-point line for 5.9%.
The Panthers were led by sophomore Rex Blue who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Montgomery Johnston scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards for DSHS. Jaydon Plunkette added eight points and seven caroms to the effort.
The early loss didn’t phase the Panthers, and on Tuesday night they were right back at it, hosting Christian Fellowship in Dawson, claiming a 64-50 win over the Eagles.
The Panthers took a 13-10 lead in the first quarter, led by Montgomery Johnston who put up six points in the period. By the half Dawson had extended their lead to 16-11.
Dawson Springs continued slowly putting the Eagles away in the second half, extending their lead to 44-34 by the end of the third and finally claiming a 64-50 win.
Blue once again led the Panther offense, scoring 25 points, including five threes. Johnston had 14, while Plunkette put up 12. Fazn added eight. Robert Bullock and Javen Thomas had two each, while Ty Jones hit one from the free throw line.
Dawson will host Livingston Central on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Panthers lost their season opener to Christian Fellowship 70-30.
