A leadoff hitter’s job in the lineup is to set the table for the big bats in the heart of the order. Centerfielder Justin Ramirez has done just that for the Madisonville Miners this season as he has proven to be one of the most consistent hitters for the team.
“I’m just trying not to go deep into counts,” Ramirez said. “I’m sitting on my pitch and that’s really been working for me so far.”
Ramirez sports a .378 batting average with an on-base percentage of .455 and has scored 26 runs for the Miners in 25 games. He also uses his speed on the base paths to his advantage with 10 stolen bases this summer. Back in college, he led the Arizona Christian Firestorm this past spring, stealing 21 bags.
“Stealing bases is a big factor in my game,” Ramirez said. “I take pride in my baserunning and I know it produces runs on the board.”
A leadoff guy that is almost guaranteed to get on base and get into scoring position is all a manager can ask for.
“Justin has been great for us this season,” Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. “We’ve been working with him on his swing and he’s been able to drive the ball and get on base for us. That’s why I usually write him in the leadoff spot because he’s one swing away from getting on second with a stolen base or a double and that turns into runs for us.”
Ramirez is playing this season a little far from home coming from southern California — a part of the country where baseball can be played year-round and has produced many professional players. This summer, the California kid is trading the beach for the western Kentucky woods and Ferrell’s.
“It was very much a culture shock when I got to Madisonville,” Ramirez said. “There’s not beaches nearby or anything like that, but I’ve been liking Kentucky so far.”
Ramirez said that his favorite team is the Los Angeles Angels and named Tim Salmon, David Fletcher and Mike Trout as a few of his favorite players from over the years.
Much like Trout in the big leagues, Ramirez has also displayed his defensive prowess saving some runs for the Miners in center while also playing in the unique outfield setup at Elmer Kelley Stadium with centerfield as the short porch and the brick outfield wall.
“It’s definitely an adventure out there with our dimensions,” Ramirez said. “Playing it off the wall was tough at first and I kind of wish there was some sort of padding out there.”
Like the majority of his Miners teammates, Ramirez his living with a host family this summer. He’s hosted by Terra Edwards along with Freddie Reams and Travvis Ferguson as roommates.
“Hanging out with Freddie and Travvis has been fun,” Ramirez said. “We get home from the park and play a lot of video games together.”
Ramirez and the rest of the Miners will be home at 6:30 tonight as they’ll look for their second win this week over the Hoptown Hoppers.
