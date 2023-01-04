Tuesday the Lady Panthers traveled to Paducah to take on St. Mary for the second time in two weeks. This time the outcome was different, as the St. Mary Lady Vikings took a 60-53 win.
The Lady Panthers came out in the first quarter scoring 14 while holding St. Mary to nine. The Lady Vikings fought their way back into the game in the second quarter, outscoring Dawson 19-14 to head to the locker tied up at 28 all.
Coming out of the half the Lady Panthers found their rhythm and held St. Mary’s to only nine while knocking down 13 points in the third to head into the final quarter with a 41-38 lead.
St. Mary rallied in the fourth quarter and put up 23, holding the Lady Panthers to 12 points. When the dust settled St. Mary had edged out the Lady Panthers 60-53.
“Tonight we struggled at the line going 17 of 38” said Head Coach Amanda Scott. “ We wheir missing one of our starters tonight which hurt our rotation and rebounding in the fourth quarter”
Abby Ward led Dawson Springs with 27 points, Gracie Harper had 10, Macy Drennan finished with eight, Natalee Oldham had six, and Audrey McCoy finished with two points.
