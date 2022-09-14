On Saturday the Dawson Springs Cross Country team competed in the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational, taking a third place finish out of ten teams.
Tyler Hale was the highest finisher for the Panthers in the Boys 5k, finishing in 13th place with a time of 18:52.78. Lucas Osborne finished in 16th with a time of 19:00.56. Yosiyah McCune finished in 23rd with a time of 19:41.43, Ethan Osborne finished in 24th with a time of 19:43.65. Sean Stallins finished in 26th with a time of 20:08.83 and Michael Faughn finished in 42nd place for the Panthers with a time of 21:18.41.
The Lady Panthers also competed in the Girls 5k, ending up seventh out of nine teams.
Audrey McCoy finished 27th to lead the Panthers with a time of 25:52.67. Baylee Swatzell finished in 28th with a time of 25:54.75 and Ashtyn Swatzell rounded the top three finishers for the Lady Panthers finishing 30th. Teammates Gracie Harper finished 57th, Macy Drennan finished 62nd and Maddie Back finished 72nd.
In the Elementary School division Kylie Latham finished in 8th place with a time of 8:11.68 in the Girls one mile.
Dawson Springs Cross Country team will compete in the Mustang Stampede this Saturday in Greenville.
