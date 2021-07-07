The Go Junior Golf Series made their second and final stop in Madisonville for the season at Lakeshore Country Club on Tuesday. A number of local golfers found some success at the links.
Most notably, Treyson Raymer won the boys 11-12 division with a nine-hole score of 38 while Ben Dickerson won the boys 13-15 championship shooting an 83 over 18 holes and Will Burden picked up the win in the boys 9-10 division with a six-hole score of 26.
Elsewhere on the leaderboard, Sydney Browning finished just one stroke behind the lead in the girls 13-15 age group with an 87 on her scorecard while Dawson Springs’ L. Addison Whalen finished third in the boys 16-18 division with an 84.
In the girls 9-10 division Ellen Eveland finished second with a six-hole score of 34 and Evan Nance came in second in the boys 13-15 division with a 46 in nine holes.
The Go Series’ next stop will be Thursday at Panther Creek Country Club in Owensboro.
