The GO Junior Golf Series played their last tournament of the regular season at Panther Creek in Owensboro on Thursday before the Northern and Southern Series Championships begin next week.
Locally, Scott Ralston finished second in the boys 8-under division, two strokes off the lead with a three-hole score of 14, while Cade Williams and Will Burden finished second and third in the bboys 9-10 age group, with six-hole scores of 32 and 33, respectively.
Treyson Raymer finished in a tie for second in the boys 11-12 division carding a 42 over nine holes- just one off the lead.
The Northern Series Championship will be played on Monday at Owensboro Country Club and the Southern Series Championship will tee off Thursday at Hopkinsville Golf Club.
