Both teams came out swinging on Tuesday, but the Madisonville Miners came out on top in the slugfest by a score of 14-10 over the Hoptown Hoppers at Elmer Kelley Stadium.
The Miners recorded 15 hits and took advantage of defensive miscues by the Hoppers.
"Offensively, we put everything together and had good at-bats," Miners head coach Josh Merrill said. "The guy Hoptown started was actually a good pitcher from Baylor and he was attacking the zone. We responded by putting the ball in play."
Todd Bangston was the winning pitcher coming in from the bullpen for starter Nick Lallathin who picked up the no-decision.
The win puts the Miners at 7-18 going into Wednesday and marks a good start in a stretch of 13 games in as many days for the ballclub.
"Offensively we've got to build off of this game," Merrill said. "On the pitching side of things, we've got to give up less than 10 runs going forward."
Madisonville has a home-and-home series with Paducah on tap with game two tonight at Elmer Kelley Stadium. The Miners will stay home and host the Hoppers for a second time this week on Friday.
