Sports reporter
Last Saturday the Dawson Springs Panthers Cross Country teamed closed the season out in Paris Ky at the KHSAA State Championship. The Panthers and Lady Panthers both had several competitors in the Girls 5k and the Boys 5k in the Class 1A division.
For the Girls 5k Results Lady Panther Audrey McCoy took the highest spot for Dawson Springs finishing in the 98th spot with a time of 23:36.80 , Baylee Swatzell finished 105th with a time of 23:45.00, Ashtyn Swatzell finished 109th with a time of 23:48.90. Teammates Abby Ward finished 208th and Maddie Back finished in the 243rd spot.
For the Boys 5k Results Panther Tyler Hale was the top finisher for Dawson coming in at a solid finish at 41st with a time of 17:57.52, Michael Faughn finished 74th with a time of 18:35.27 and Ethan Osborne finished 77th with a time of 18:39.03. Teammates Yosiyah McCune finished 108th, Lucas Osborne finished 125 and Preston Drennan finished 261st for Dawson Springs.
