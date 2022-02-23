Madisonville-North Hopkins jumped out to an early lead in last night’s boys 7th District opener in Caldwell County, but Dawson Springs proved to have more fight in them than some expected.
After being down by more than ten midway through the opening quarter, the Panthers battled back, closing the to gap to five pulled to within as the clock wound down. That was when Kale Gaither decided to play spoiler, sinking a three pointer at the buzzer to put the Maroons back on top 22-14 to end the quarter. He scored 13 in the period.
In the second quarter Madisonville opened up with a 17-5 run to take a 20 point lead halfway through the quarter at 39-19. From there they kept in the throttle, stretching their lead out to 47-24 by the break. Brayden Butler led the Maroons in the quarter, scoring 14.
Even with most of the starters pulled in the second half, Madisonville continued to extend their lead over Dawson Springs to start the second half. The Maroons forced the running clock with just over a minutes left in the third quarter when they went up 69-35 over the Panthers. They maintained that score until the end of the period. Fraizer led the Maroons with seven in the period.
The Maroons wrapped things up in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 13-8 to claim the opening round win 82-43. Martin led Madisonville with five in the final quarter.
Mad.-North 22-25-22-13 - 82
Dawson Springs 14-10-11-8 - 43
Scoring:
Madisonville: Gaither 23, Butler 16, Martin 9, McAdoo 9, Frazier 8, Gaines 6, Peyton 2, Rodgers 2, Cheirs 2, Watkins 2
Dawson Springs: Skinner 10, Johnston 8, Plunkett 6, Blue 4, Nieters 4, Cunningham 4, Whalen 3, Fain 2, Pace 1
