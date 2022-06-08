Tuesday night Miners pitcher Devon Foster took the mound to start the game as the Madisonville Miners hosted the Hoptown Hoppers in a slugfest that saw the two teams record 19 total hits between them.
Shorter University’s Kobe Jones got things started during the Miners’ first at bat, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead that would last until the third inning.
After both teams went scoreless in the second inning, the Hoppers answered back in the top of the third, scoring 6 to take a 6-1 lead. Madisonville would not things back up in the bottom half, pounding out five runs to end the box tied at 6-6.
Jones would homer again in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead, and O’Connell drilled one to left field scoring James Basham and giving the Miners a 8-6 advantage.
In the top of the eighth the Hoppers would score and take the lead on a Miners errors to regain the lead, which they never gave up, going on to take a 12-8 win.
The Miners drop to 2-3 on the season headed into Wednesday’s game against the Paducah Chiefs in Paducah, which ended after press time.
J.P. Fox took the loss for the Miners.
