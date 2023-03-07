Tuesday Night after Lyon County knocked off Hopkinsville 76-70 to capture back-to-back 2nd Region titles. The All-Region and All-Region Tournament boys teams where announced after the game

2023 All-Region Boys Team

Hopkins County Central: Drake Skeen

Madisonville-North Hopkins: Marcus Eaves

Lyon County: Travis Perry, Brady Shoulders, Jack Riddick

Hopkinsville: Antonio Williams,

Henderson County: Gerard Thomas

Trigg County: Jhaden Vaughn

Webster County: DeShawn Murphy

Crittenden County: Travis Champion

Union County: Izaiah Manuel

UHA: Lamar Northington, Gavin Grubbs

Livingston Central: Logan Wring

Christian County: Derrell Bateman

2023 All-Region Tournament Team

Hopkins County Central: Drake Skeen

Madisonville-North Hopkins: Marcus Eaves

Lyon County: Travis Perry, Brady Shoulders, Jack Riddick, and Bradin Nelson

Hopkinsville: Antonio Williams, DeRtaurius Leavell, and KeiMarion Smith

Henderson County: Gerald Thomas, Cooper Davenport

Christian County: Derrell Bateman, Jordan Miles

Webster County: DeShawn Murphy

Trigg County: Jhaden Vaughn

Lyon County’s Travis Perry got Player of the Year and Webster County’s Ryan Haile got Coach of the Year