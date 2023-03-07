Tuesday Night after Lyon County knocked off Hopkinsville 76-70 to capture back-to-back 2nd Region titles. The All-Region and All-Region Tournament boys teams where announced after the game
2023 All-Region Boys Team
Hopkins County Central: Drake Skeen
Madisonville-North Hopkins: Marcus Eaves
Lyon County: Travis Perry, Brady Shoulders, Jack Riddick
Hopkinsville: Antonio Williams,
Henderson County: Gerard Thomas
Trigg County: Jhaden Vaughn
Webster County: DeShawn Murphy
Crittenden County: Travis Champion
Union County: Izaiah Manuel
UHA: Lamar Northington, Gavin Grubbs
Livingston Central: Logan Wring
Christian County: Derrell Bateman
2023 All-Region Tournament Team
Hopkins County Central: Drake Skeen
Madisonville-North Hopkins: Marcus Eaves
Lyon County: Travis Perry, Brady Shoulders, Jack Riddick, and Bradin Nelson
Hopkinsville: Antonio Williams, DeRtaurius Leavell, and KeiMarion Smith
Henderson County: Gerald Thomas, Cooper Davenport
Christian County: Derrell Bateman, Jordan Miles
Webster County: DeShawn Murphy
Trigg County: Jhaden Vaughn
Lyon County’s Travis Perry got Player of the Year and Webster County’s Ryan Haile got Coach of the Year
