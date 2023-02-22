The Lady Panthers ended the regular season last Thursday night, falling to Lyon County at home.
Lyon County controlled the tipoff but failed to convert. Dawson got on the board a few trips down the court later when Gracie Harper put up a quick jumper to give Dawson Springs a 2-0 lead. The lead wouldn’t last long as Lyon County’s Trinity Taylor nailed a triple to give the Lady Lyons a 3-2 lead. Taylor finished the first quarter with 12 points to lead the Lady Lyons to a 25-6 performance in the first eight minutes.
In the second quarter the Lady Panthers found their offense and pulled within 10 of the Lady Lyons after Abby Ward knocked down two shots from behind the arc. That rally was still not enough as Lyons County went on to outscore Dawson 16-11 in the quarter and took a 41-17 lead into halftime.
Coming back from halftime it didn’t get much better for the Lady Panthers. Lyon County outscored Dawson Springs 22-10 in the third quarter and took a 63-27 lead into the final quarter.
In the final quarter the Lady Lyons proved to be to much for the Lady Panthers, and Lyon County held Dawson to four points in the final quarter and at the buzzer the Lady Lyons had a 73-31 win over the Lady Panthers.
Abby Ward led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, Macy Drennan had eight and Gracie Harper finished with six, while Audray McCoy and Maddie Back both finished with one point in the game.
