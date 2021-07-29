Local youth softball players will have a chance to learn from two of the best from Madisonville North Hopkins as former Lady Maroon players Kaylee Tow and Mallory Peyton will offer a couple of camps in western Kentucky.
Tow will hold her camp from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the YAA Fields in Madisonville for ages 10-16, while Peyton will host one on Aug. 15 at Jack C. Fisher Park in Owensboro from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 7-12 and 1 to 4 p.m. for ages 13-18.
The cost for Tow’s camp will be $70 with a T-shirt included- $60 without the shirt and Peyton is charging $100 with shirts and autographs included.
Both ladies were a part of the 2017 KHSAA State Champion Lady Maroons softball team and have went on to have successful college careers. Peyton is a University of Kentucky graduate who will attending optometry school in the fall. Tow is a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team coming off of a deep run in the 2021 College World Series.
She will be returning to the Crimson Tide roster in the 2022 season as a COVID-19 senior.
