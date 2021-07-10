The Madisonville Miners had two home games on Thursday and Friday and the guys in black and gold split both. After a two-hour delay on Thursday due to rain and getting the field prepped, the Miners fell to the Paducah Chiefs by a score of 9-2, but bounced back and Reed Latimer walked it off against the Hoptown Hoppers, 12-11, on Friday.
On Thursday, Latimer hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first in to get the Miners on the board first, but that’s all the runs Madisonville would get as they were held to only five hits.
“We weren’t necessarily out-pitched, but we were hitting into outs,” head coach Josh Merrill said. “Their shortstop probably made half of the 27 outs and our two lefties were just rolling over to their second baseman and first baseman.”
The Miners generated a little more offense on Friday, but a five-run top of the 8th for Hoptown spelled disaster for Madisonville as they fell short to the Hoppers.
Latimer had a good game at the dish, knocking in five of Madisonville’s nine runs, none bigger than driving in Cody Li from second with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to win the ballgame in walk-off fashion.
Much like Thursday’s game, Madisonville got on the board first in the bottom of the 1st, but the Hoppers erased that lead tying it up at two runs in the 4th and took the lead, 5-2, in the 5th.
Madisonville eventually rallied and took a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the 7th. However when the defense took the field in the top of the 8th, they couldn’t buy an out as the Hoppers regained the lead and made it an 11-7 ballgame.
The Miners scored two runs in the 8th inning and had the bases loaded, but the stranded the go-ahead run at first.
Madisonville once again got a rally started with Will Cline leading it off with a single and Li coming in to pinch run for him. After Evan Liddie singled, Will Gibbs tied it up at 11 with a two-run double.
Griffin Adkins walked, but Justin Ramirez struck out, bringing Latimer to the dish. Latimer delivered, sending the Madisonville fans home happy on Friday night.
Prior to Thursday night’s contest, the Miners lost one of their biggest bats in Calyn Halvorson — who left the ballclub to join the Duluth Huskies of the Northwoods League in Minnesota.
“It definitely hurts losing Calyn,” Merrill said. “But he got an opportunity to go up to the Northwoods League and he couldn’t pass it up. I told him that it would be a great opportunity for him. We are looking to pick someone up to fill that three-hole spot in the batting order before the July 15 deadline to give us a little more stability in our lineup.”
The Miners will be at Fulton today to face the Railroaders, then they’ll be back home Sunday to play Henderson, and Monday to host a make-up game against Muhlenberg County.
