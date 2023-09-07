Dawson Springs High School’s cross country team ran their way to a podium finish over the weekend at the Calloway County Invitational.
“Our boys finished third at the Invitational,” Simpson said. “There were 141 runners and 14 teams, I am happy with how they did.”
Paducah Tilghman won the event, with Fort Campbell taking second.
Lucas Osborne led the way for the Panthers, finishing ninth with a time of 18:51, followed by Easton Bourland finished 17th with a time of 19:16. Also running were Montgomery Johnston (28th), Sean Stallins (30th), Michael Faughn (36th), Preston Drennan (68th) and Jaxon Thomas (135th).
Dawson is scheduled to run at the Storm Invitational this weekend.
