Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.