An everyday name hitting third in the batting order and becoming a fan-favorite in Madisonville, Calyn Halvorson has made a name for himself in the Ohio Valley League a month into the 2021 season.
Entering Thursday, he’s the league leader in hitting with a .409 average and in home runs with six big flies to his credit.
“I’ve gotten a lot of help from the coaches here to get where I am,” Halvorson said. “I wanted to get into a league this summer where we can compete everyday and leave better than we were at the start of the season.”
A native of Oklahoma, Halvorson stays in his home state to go to school and play baseball at Northern Oklahoma College. This past season, the right fielder hit for a .348 average with 70 RBI’s and 19 home runs for the Jets.
“I kind of struggled at the beginning of the summer switching over to wood,” Halvorson said. “With a wood bat, it’s not as easy to square the ball up so it’s definitely made me a better hitter swinging wood for when I have to switch back to metal for the next college season.”
He’s also been adjusting to life in Kentucky.
“Kentucky is definitely different from Oklahoma,” Halvorson said. “But I really like it here and seeing the Madisonville fans come out to our games. It’s also been cool seeing so many guys with different lifestyles on the team but we have the common interest in baseball.”
Halvorson is being hosted by Dee and Becky Teague with Tyler Yotkewich and Gavin Knust as roommates.
“The Teague family have been great hosts,” Halvorson said. “They’ve taken me in as one of their own this summer and it’s been great so far.”
With the ballclub struggling at the end of June with a 5-16 record, Halvorson is hoping the Miners will turn things around down the stretch.
“I feel like a lot of things are clicking for us and the pitching has gotten better,” Halvorson said. “We just need to do better defensively and it’s certainly something I can do better as an outfielder. The team is playing good, but we need to stop giving away games like we have been over the past couple of weeks.”
Through the team’s losses, Halvorson still appreciates the support the community gives the Miners.
“We love our Miners fans,” Halvorson said. “They come out and support us at Elmer Kelley and we’re very thankful for them.”
