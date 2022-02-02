The Dawson Springs Panthers have finally had the breakthrough they’ve been looking for all season, winning two of their last four games to advance to 3-19 on the season.
On Friday the Panthers hosted Heritage Christian Academy, claiming a 48-39 victory. Three members of the team broke into double digits. Rett Nieters led Dawson Springs in scoring, putting up 17. He was joined by Rex Blue (15) and Dilyn Skinner (14). Blue and Nieters each pulled down 10 boards in the game.
On Saturday Dawson Springs hosted Crittenden County. The Rockets outscored the Panthers 60-44. Nieters posted a team high 20 points in the contest, while six other members of the squad also go in on the action. Skinner had nine points and Blue posted seven, while Jaxen Thomas, Matthew Cunningham, Michael Faughn and Casey Fain had two points each.
Dawson Springs then welcomed Livingston Central to town on Monday. Although they had lost to the Cardinals 60-42 on Jan. 24, the rematch went the other way, with the Panthers claiming a 70-57 victory. Four members of the team broke into double digits, led by Blue with 20. Montgomery Johnston (16), Nieters (12) and Skinner (11) each joined him. Cunningham had six and Leonard Whalen had five.
On Tuesday the Panthers traveled to Russellville, where they fell 72-56. Skinner had 17 and Blue had 13. Also scoring for Dawson Springs were Nieters (9), Cunningham (6), Johnston (5), Steven Fowler (4) and Fain (2).
On Friday Dawson Springs will travel to Crittenden County.
The Lady Panthers have been on a three game skid, beginning with a loss to Hopkins County Central on Thursday. They also lost matches to Butler and Caldwell counties.
