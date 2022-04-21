The weather has not been good to Dawson Springs this school year. While everyone is aware of the Dec. 10 tornado, some may not know that the storm wiped out the Dawson Springs City Park, where the Panthers have historically played their high school baseball games. The team has been playing at Riverside Park, but for the last few weeks, that facility has been covered in floor water from the Tradewater River.
But despite the set backs, Dawson Springs finally had a big break this week when they claimed their first victory of the season.
The Panthers (0-8) traveled to Mortons Gap on Tuesday afternoon to face the Storm (1-10).
Dawson Springs wasted no time taking control of the game. A walk and an error by Hopkins County Central put two runners on with two outs in the first inning, setting up a one run single by Dylan Baker. Landon Smiley then cross the plate on an error by the Storm to take a 2-0 lead.
With two outs in the second, Christopher Jones reached on an error and Cameron Morris cross the plate to make it 3-0. In the third Baker would reach on an error and then score on a passed ball to go up 4-0.
The Storm would then rally in the bottom of the third, putting up four runs to tie the game at 4-4. It would stay that way for the next two and a half innings as neither team was able to plate any runs.
In the top of the sixth innings, the Panthers battled back, pouring in three four runs in a rally that started with two outs already on the scoreboard. They would hold the Storm, while adding one final run in the top of the seventh to take a 9-4 lead. Central would score twice in the bottom half, but was unable to overcome the deficit.
Landon Smiley gets the win for the Panthers. He gave up 10 hits in six innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out seven.
Mathew Cunningham closed the game for Dawson. He faced just one batter but got the game winning strikeout with bases loaded.
1B: B. Heaton, D. Baker, B. Mann
BB: C. Jones, M. Cunningham, L. Smiley (2), D. Baker (2), C. Davis, K. Crook (2)
On Saturday the Panthers traveled to Marion to face Crittenden County in a double header. The Rockets claimed victory in both games.
In game one, the Panthers fell 18-1 in six innings. Jones, Cunningham and Crook each had one hit for Dawson, which turned in just three hits.
1B: C. Jones, M. Cunningham, C. Crook
BB: C. Jones, M. Cunningham, B. Heaton
In the second game Crittenden won 9-2, but the Panthers hit a little better, matching the Rockets with five hits.
Christopher Jones went 3-for-3 from the plate, while picking up a walk.
1B C. Jones (3), M. Cunningham, C. Davis,
BB: C. Jones, G. Smiley, M. Washburn, T. Hale (2), C. Morris, G. Pleasant
Dawson Springs is scheduled to have a rematch against the Storm tonight at home, but as of Tuesday officials were still not sure if that game would be able to be played due to recent flooding at Riverside Park.
